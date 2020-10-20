Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Nicola Day

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) went up by 0.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.69. The company’s stock price has collected 4.27% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Washington Prime Group Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE :WPG) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WPG is at 1.48. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Washington Prime Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.88. WPG currently public float of 185.31M and currently shorts hold a 37.13% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WPG was 2.86M shares.

WPG’s Market Performance

WPG stocks went up by 4.27% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.86% and a quarterly performance of -18.88%, while its annual performance rate touched -85.01%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.87% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.94% for Washington Prime Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.11% for WPG stocks with a simple moving average of -53.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WPG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WPG stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for WPG by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for WPG in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $1 based on the research report published on June 04th of the current year 2020.

WPG Trading at -7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -5.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WPG rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6076. In addition, Washington Prime Group Inc. saw -83.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WPG starting from CONFORTI LOUIS G, who purchase 46,500 shares at the price of $2.16 back on Mar 09. After this action, CONFORTI LOUIS G now owns 925,990 shares of Washington Prime Group Inc., valued at $100,440 using the latest closing price.

LAIKIN ROBERT J, the Director of Washington Prime Group Inc., purchase 46,700 shares at $2.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that LAIKIN ROBERT J is holding 221,700 shares at $106,943 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -9.24 for the present operating margin
  • +23.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Washington Prime Group Inc. stands at +0.65. The total capital return value is set at -1.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.11. Equity return is now at value -11.70, with -1.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG), the company’s capital structure generated 406.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 80.24. Total debt to assets is 76.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 486.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 71.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 159.67M with total debt to EBITDA at 8.54. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.59, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Previous articleIs Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for ON Semiconductor Corporation?

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links