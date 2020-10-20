Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price has collected -1.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 14 hours ago that Big Contrarian Investor Sells AT&T and Gold Stocks. Here’s What It Bought.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Newmont Corporation (NYSE :NEM) Right Now?

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 12.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NEM is at 0.25. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 20 who provided ratings for Newmont Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 5 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $80.47, which is $17.41 above the current price. NEM currently public float of 801.70M and currently shorts hold a 1.02% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NEM was 6.24M shares.

NEM’s Market Performance

NEM stocks went down by -1.94% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.64% and a quarterly performance of -4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 60.54%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.06% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.56% for Newmont Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for NEM stocks with a simple moving average of 8.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEM

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEM reach a price target of $58. The rating they have provided for NEM stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 16th, 2020.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to NEM, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on April 09th of the current year.

NEM Trading at -4.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEM fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +44.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.34. In addition, Newmont Corporation saw 42.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NEM starting from Engel E Randall, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $63.40 back on Oct 14. After this action, Engel E Randall now owns 279,341 shares of Newmont Corporation, valued at $317,000 using the latest closing price.

Gottesfeld Stephen P, the EVP and Chief S&EA Officer of Newmont Corporation, sale 4,000 shares at $63.40 during a trade that took place back on Oct 14, which means that Gottesfeld Stephen P is holding 126,944 shares at $253,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NEM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.67 for the present operating margin
  • +20.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for Newmont Corporation stands at +29.58. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.60. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Newmont Corporation (NEM), the company’s capital structure generated 32.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.39. Total debt to assets is 17.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.00B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.63.

Previous articleDaily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?
Next articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Coty Inc. (COTY)

Related Articles

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

A Lesson to Learn: Fluor Corporation (FLR)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) went up by 4.39% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.90. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Buy or Sell Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Denise Gardner - 0
Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FULT) went up by 1.33% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.00. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

8×8 Inc. (EGHT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Ethane Eddington - 0
8x8 Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.88% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links