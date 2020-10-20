Search
Wall Street Praises MIC After Recent Earnings Report

by Nicola Day

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) went down by -1.98% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $45.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.35% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation Appoints Nick O’Neil as Chief Financial Officer

Is It Worth Investing in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE :MIC) Right Now?

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (NYSE:MIC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 72.95 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MIC is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.25, which is $9.06 above the current price. MIC currently public float of 86.78M and currently shorts hold a 2.52% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MIC was 714.17K shares.

MIC’s Market Performance

MIC stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.42% and a quarterly performance of -15.60%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.68%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.03% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.16% for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.53% for MIC stocks with a simple moving average of -16.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIC

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MIC, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 05th of the current year.

MIC Trading at -5.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares sank -3.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIC fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.55. In addition, Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation saw -38.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIC starting from MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, who sale 65,800 shares at the price of $15.18 back on Mar 20. After this action, MACQUARIE GROUP LTD now owns 13,391,313 shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation, valued at $998,844 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +17.31 for the present operating margin
  • +38.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation stands at +5.85. The total capital return value is set at 5.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.77. Equity return is now at value 2.80, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation (MIC), the company’s capital structure generated 107.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.76. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 106.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 77.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 4.82. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.30.

