Verastem Inc. (VSTM) Just Got Our Attention

Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) went down by -2.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $4.67. The company's stock price has collected -4.48% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Verastem Inc. (NASDAQ :VSTM) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for VSTM is at 0.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Verastem Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $4.00. VSTM currently public float of 158.11M and currently shorts hold a 6.37% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VSTM was 3.81M shares.

VSTM’s Market Performance

VSTM stocks went down by -4.48% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.91% and a quarterly performance of -13.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.27%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.81% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.71% for Verastem Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.23% for VSTM stocks with a simple moving average of -31.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VSTM

BTIG Research gave a rating of “Buy” to VSTM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

VSTM Trading at -3.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VSTM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.81%, as shares sank -2.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VSTM fell by -4.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2945. In addition, Verastem Inc. saw -4.48% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VSTM starting from RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., who sale 1,161,300 shares at the price of $1.91 back on Jun 25. After this action, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. now owns 16,142,051 shares of Verastem Inc., valued at $2,219,941 using the latest closing price.

RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the 10% Owner of Verastem Inc., sale 1,301,300 shares at $2.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. is holding 17,303,351 shares at $3,002,099 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VSTM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-758.14 for the present operating margin

+81.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verastem Inc. stands at -854.77. The total capital return value is set at -73.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -84.46. Equity return is now at value -195.30, with -69.80 for asset returns.

Based on Verastem Inc. (VSTM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,498.91 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.75. Total debt to assets is 74.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,493.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.38.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.81. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.84.