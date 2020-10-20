Search
The Chart for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Melissa Arnold

Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) went down by -2.06% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $13.20. The company’s stock price has collected -2.24% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Pfizer and Sangamo Dose First Participant in Phase 3 Study Evaluating Hemophilia A Gene Therapy Treatment

Is It Worth Investing in Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :SGMO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SGMO is at 2.10. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.25. SGMO currently public float of 116.09M and currently shorts hold a 18.39% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SGMO was 1.61M shares.

SGMO’s Market Performance

SGMO stocks went down by -2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.83% and a quarterly performance of -1.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 31.21%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.48% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.86% for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.54% for SGMO stocks with a simple moving average of 17.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGMO stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGMO in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $20 based on the research report published on September 08th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SGMO reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for SGMO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 07th, 2020.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to SGMO, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on August 26th of the previous year.

SGMO Trading at 1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares surge +5.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGMO fell by -2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.27. In addition, Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. saw 30.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGMO starting from DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Mar 19. After this action, DILLY STEPHEN GEORGE now owns 5,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., valued at $210,000 using the latest closing price.

PARKER H STEWART, the Director of Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., purchase 3,000 shares at $5.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that PARKER H STEWART is holding 13,000 shares at $15,585 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -102.69 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. stands at -92.93. The total capital return value is set at -24.12, while invested capital returns managed to touch -21.93. Equity return is now at value -23.10, with -14.70 for asset returns.

Based on Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO), the company’s capital structure generated 10.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 9.31. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.64.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.80 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.80.

Quick Links