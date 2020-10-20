Search
The Chart for Dominion Energy Inc. (D) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

by Nicola Day

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) went down by -0.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $90.89. The company’s stock price has collected -1.84% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Dominion Energy Ohio Payment Plans, Energy Assistance Programs Can Help Customers Stay Safe and Warm This Winter

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE :D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 125.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for D is at 0.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for Dominion Energy Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $82.21, which is $0.56 above the current price. D currently public float of 837.77M and currently shorts hold a 2.75% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of D was 3.55M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D stocks went down by -1.84% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.77% and a quarterly performance of 3.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.53%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.65% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.91% for Dominion Energy Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.71% for D stocks with a simple moving average of 0.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $84 based on the research report published on September 29th of the current year 2020.

D Trading at 2.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares surge +3.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D fell by -1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $79.69. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc. saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from FARRELL THOMAS F II, who sale 50,000 shares at the price of $80.28 back on Oct 05. After this action, FARRELL THOMAS F II now owns 1,001,144 shares of Dominion Energy Inc., valued at $4,013,973 using the latest closing price.

FARRELL THOMAS F II, the President and CEO of Dominion Energy Inc., sale 50,000 shares at $80.63 during a trade that took place back on Sep 14, which means that FARRELL THOMAS F II is holding 1,051,144 shares at $4,031,667 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +26.67 for the present operating margin
  • +56.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc. stands at +8.27. The total capital return value is set at 6.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.31. Equity return is now at value 1.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc. (D), the company’s capital structure generated 120.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.57. Total debt to assets is 37.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 115.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 48.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.83B with total debt to EBITDA at 5.15. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.82, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.34. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.61.

