SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) went down by -1.63% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.96. The company’s stock price has collected -1.55% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 6 hours ago that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Earnings Release Date And Conference Call Information

Is It Worth Investing in SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (NYSE :SEAS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for SEAS is at 2.39. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $22.55, which is $0.8 above the current price. SEAS currently public float of 49.76M and currently shorts hold a 15.36% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SEAS was 1.53M shares.

SEAS’s Market Performance

SEAS stocks went down by -1.55% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.30% and a quarterly performance of 33.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -19.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.42% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.29% for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.67% for SEAS stocks with a simple moving average of 10.92% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SEAS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SEAS stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SEAS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SEAS in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $30 based on the research report published on October 06th of the current year 2020.

Janney gave a rating of “Neutral” to SEAS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on July 09th of the current year.

SEAS Trading at 9.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SEAS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.42%, as shares surge +15.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SEAS fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.06. In addition, SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. saw -29.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SEAS starting from Swanson Marc, who sale 8,936 shares at the price of $23.00 back on Oct 12. After this action, Swanson Marc now owns 251,716 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., valued at $205,528 using the latest closing price.

Taylor George Anthony, the See Remarks of SeaWorld Entertainment Inc., sale 7,493 shares at $21.84 during a trade that took place back on Oct 06, which means that Taylor George Anthony is holding 240,508 shares at $163,647 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SEAS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +18.04 for the present operating margin
  • +34.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. stands at +6.40. The total capital return value is set at 13.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.00. Equity return is now at value -77.40, with -4.70 for asset returns.

Based on SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS), the company’s capital structure generated 796.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 88.85. Total debt to assets is 73.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 763.33. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 85.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -63.28M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Quick Links