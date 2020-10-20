Search
Home Trending
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS)

by Daisy Galbraith

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) went down by -1.31% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.61. The company’s stock price has collected -3.79% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Skyworks Sets Date for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ :SWKS) Right Now?

Skyworks Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for SWKS is at 1.34. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 29 who provided ratings for Skyworks Solutions Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $149.12, which is -$4.1 below the current price. SWKS currently public float of 166.48M and currently shorts hold a 1.84% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of SWKS was 1.82M shares.

SWKS’s Market Performance

SWKS stocks went down by -3.79% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.12% and a quarterly performance of 9.96%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.83% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.85% for Skyworks Solutions Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.87% for SWKS stocks with a simple moving average of 24.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWKS stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for SWKS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for SWKS in the upcoming period, according to Cowen is $155 based on the research report published on October 01st of the current year 2020.

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SWKS reach a price target of $160. The rating they have provided for SWKS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

SWKS Trading at 5.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +12.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWKS fell by -3.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $147.77. In addition, Skyworks Solutions Inc. saw 25.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWKS starting from GRIFFIN LIAM, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $150.49 back on Oct 07. After this action, GRIFFIN LIAM now owns 48,116 shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc., valued at $752,449 using the latest closing price.

GRIFFIN LIAM, the President and CEO of Skyworks Solutions Inc., sale 9,125 shares at $141.68 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that GRIFFIN LIAM is holding 53,116 shares at $1,292,809 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.39 for the present operating margin
  • +46.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Skyworks Solutions Inc. stands at +25.28. The total capital return value is set at 23.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.77. Equity return is now at value 18.60, with 15.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Previous articleYum! Brands Inc. (YUM) Just Got Our Attention
Next articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for LKQ Corporation (LKQ)

Related Articles

Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

The Chart for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (MDRX) Is Flashing Mixed Signals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) went down by -0.10% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.82. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links