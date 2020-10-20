Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Eargo Inc. (EAR)

Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) went up by 4.13% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.80. Barron’s reported on 10/16/20 that Hearing-Aid Maker Eargo Soars 87% in Its First Trading Day

Is It Worth Investing in Eargo Inc. (NASDAQ :EAR) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Eargo Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Today, the average trading volume of EAR was 6.55M shares.

EAR’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.13% for EAR stocks with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

EAR Trading at 4.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.93% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAR rose by +4.13%. In addition, Eargo Inc. saw 4.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for EAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-134.30 for the present operating margin

+51.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Eargo Inc. stands at -135.67. The total capital return value is set at -160.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -177.13.

The receivables turnover for the company is 21.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.