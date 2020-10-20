Search
Home Business
Business

PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Nicola Day

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) went down by -2.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $138.39. The company’s stock price has collected -1.27% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that PPG Reports Record Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE :PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE:PPG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.89 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.17. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 13 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for PPG Industries Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 11 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $140.22, which is $4.06 above the current price. PPG currently public float of 234.97M and currently shorts hold a 1.97% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PPG was 1.42M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

PPG stocks went down by -1.27% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.80% and a quarterly performance of 21.93%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.39% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.59% for PPG Industries Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.93% for PPG stocks with a simple moving average of 22.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to PPG, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on June 30th of the current year.

PPG Trading at 8.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares surge +11.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -1.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $127.51. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 0.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from KNAVISH TIMOTHY M, who sale 15,300 shares at the price of $120.69 back on Aug 31. After this action, KNAVISH TIMOTHY M now owns 14,023 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $1,846,496 using the latest closing price.

MCGARRY MICHAEL H, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of PPG Industries Inc., sale 30,450 shares at $130.00 during a trade that took place back on Nov 06, which means that MCGARRY MICHAEL H is holding 119,434 shares at $3,958,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.95 for the present operating margin
  • +38.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for PPG Industries Inc. stands at +8.21. The total capital return value is set at 17.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.79. Equity return is now at value 20.00, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on PPG Industries Inc. (PPG), the company’s capital structure generated 110.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.52. Total debt to assets is 33.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 440.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Previous articleThe Chart for Sangamo Therapeutics Inc. (SGMO) Is Flashing Mixed Signals
Next articleBuy or Sell Avangrid Inc. (AGR) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Related Articles

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Trending

Here’s Our Rant About Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

Nicola Day - 0
Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) went up by 1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.90. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

ChampionX Corporation (CHX) Just Got Our Attention

Melissa Arnold - 0
ChampionX Corporation (NYSE:CHX) went up by 4.29% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.80. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links