Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) went down by -1.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $180.67. The company’s stock price has collected 1.39% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Lowe’s Canada Presents a Total of Over $2.1 Million to More Than 235 Hero Organizations Across the Country

Is It Worth Investing in Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE :LOW) Right Now?

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (NYSE:LOW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 23.27 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for LOW is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 21 analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Lowe’s Companies Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $183.18, which is $8.29 above the current price. LOW currently public float of 754.12M and currently shorts hold a 0.61% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of LOW was 3.77M shares.

LOW’s Market Performance

LOW stocks went up by 1.39% for the week, with a monthly jump of 9.39% and a quarterly performance of 20.78%, while its annual performance rate touched 55.20%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.21% for Lowe’s Companies Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.75% for LOW stocks with a simple moving average of 35.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LOW

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LOW reach a price target of $180, previously predicting the price at $185. The rating they have provided for LOW stocks is “Perform” according to the report published on September 18th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to LOW, setting the target price at $190 in the report published on August 25th of the current year.

LOW Trading at 7.07% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LOW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +9.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LOW rose by +1.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $167.97. In addition, Lowe’s Companies Inc. saw 46.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LOW starting from MCCANLESS ROSS W, who sale 62,838 shares at the price of $168.33 back on Aug 26. After this action, MCCANLESS ROSS W now owns 36,579 shares of Lowe’s Companies Inc., valued at $10,577,653 using the latest closing price.

Ellison Marvin R, the President and CEO of Lowe’s Companies Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $103.86 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Ellison Marvin R is holding 90,090 shares at $1,038,595 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LOW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +9.12 for the present operating margin
  • +30.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Lowe’s Companies Inc. stands at +5.92. The total capital return value is set at 28.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 20.96. Equity return is now at value 217.20, with 12.90 for asset returns.

Based on Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW), the company’s capital structure generated 1,204.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 92.33. Total debt to assets is 57.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,050.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 80.52.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.88B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.28. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.01.

