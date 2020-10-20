Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for The New York Times Company (NYT)

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) went down by -0.54% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $47.95. The company’s stock price has collected 2.24% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that The New York Times Company to Webcast Third-Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in The New York Times Company (NYSE :NYT) Right Now?

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 52.09 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NYT is at 0.79. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for The New York Times Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $47.86, which is $4.05 above the current price. NYT currently public float of 146.71M and currently shorts hold a 15.54% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NYT was 1.45M shares.

NYT’s Market Performance

NYT stocks went up by 2.24% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.63% and a quarterly performance of -4.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 47.41%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.85% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.11% for The New York Times Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.58% for NYT stocks with a simple moving average of 13.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NYT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NYT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for NYT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NYT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $55 based on the research report published on October 14th of the current year 2020.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NYT reach a price target of $59. The rating they have provided for NYT stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 27th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to NYT, setting the target price at $32 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

NYT Trading at 0.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NYT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.85%, as shares surge +3.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NYT rose by +2.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.63. In addition, The New York Times Company saw 36.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NYT starting from Thompson Mark, who sale 58,582 shares at the price of $43.56 back on Sep 01. After this action, Thompson Mark now owns 258,115 shares of The New York Times Company, valued at $2,551,891 using the latest closing price.

SULZBERGER ARTHUR JR, the Director of The New York Times Company, sale 14,790 shares at $44.40 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that SULZBERGER ARTHUR JR is holding 373,067 shares at $656,676 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NYT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.02 for the present operating margin

+57.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The New York Times Company stands at +7.72. The total capital return value is set at 14.33, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.34. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Based on The New York Times Company (NYT), the company’s capital structure generated 5.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.10. Total debt to assets is 3.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 53.04M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.00. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.