Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) went down by -2.89% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $24.03. The company’s stock price has collected -2.03% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Jefferies to Host Investor Meeting on October 15, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE :JEF) Right Now?

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.52 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for JEF is at 1.51. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $24.50, which is $4.18 above the current price. JEF currently public float of 194.29M and currently shorts hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of JEF was 1.61M shares.

JEF’s Market Performance

JEF stocks went down by -2.03% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.35% and a quarterly performance of 15.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 7.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.63% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.09% for Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.99% for JEF stocks with a simple moving average of 15.59% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JEF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JEF stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for JEF by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for JEF in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $21 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JEF reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for JEF stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on July 11th, 2019.

JEF Trading at 9.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JEF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +14.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JEF fell by -2.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.00. In addition, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. saw -7.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JEF starting from FRIEDMAN BRIAN P, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $16.27 back on Jul 13. After this action, FRIEDMAN BRIAN P now owns 9,052,053 shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., valued at $81,350 using the latest closing price.

STEINBERG JOSEPH S, the Chairman of the Board of Jefferies Financial Group Inc., sale 257,505 shares at $21.03 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29, which means that STEINBERG JOSEPH S is holding 19,606,163 shares at $5,415,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JEF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.46 for the present operating margin

+86.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stands at +18.48. The total capital return value is set at 0.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87.

Based on Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF), the company’s capital structure generated 216.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.38. Total debt to assets is 42.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.20. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.50B with total debt to EBITDA at 11.15. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.80. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.