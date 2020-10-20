Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Roku Inc.?

by Melissa Arnold

Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) went down by -0.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $239.14. The company’s stock price has collected 0.21% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/15/20 that The Dow Is Dropping Because Bad News Is Piling Up

Is It Worth Investing in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ :ROKU) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 16 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Roku Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 6 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $179.57, which is -$42.79 below the current price. ROKU currently public float of 105.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ROKU was 8.48M shares.

ROKU’s Market Performance

ROKU stocks went up by 0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 38.43% and a quarterly performance of 44.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 70.96%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.84% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.01% for Roku Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.22% for ROKU stocks with a simple moving average of 64.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROKU

Needham, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ROKU reach a price target of $255, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for ROKU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2020.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ROKU, setting the target price at $255 in the report published on October 08th of the current year.

ROKU Trading at 25.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.84%, as shares surge +17.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROKU rose by +0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $206.93. In addition, Roku Inc. saw 65.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROKU starting from Wood Anthony J., who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $197.23 back on Oct 01. After this action, Wood Anthony J. now owns 25,000 shares of Roku Inc., valued at $6,903,166 using the latest closing price.

Fyfield Mai, the Director of Roku Inc., sale 306 shares at $183.57 during a trade that took place back on Sep 24, which means that Fyfield Mai is holding 0 shares at $56,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -5.42 for the present operating margin
  • +43.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Roku Inc. stands at -5.31. The total capital return value is set at -8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.95. Equity return is now at value -19.40, with -9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Roku Inc. (ROKU), the company’s capital structure generated 60.02 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.51. Total debt to assets is 28.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 56.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 13.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.34 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.58.

