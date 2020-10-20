Search
Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for American Water Works Company Inc.?

by Nicola Day

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $160.00. The company’s stock price has collected -2.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that American Water Supports Community by Donating Laptops to Those in Need

Is It Worth Investing in American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE :AWK) Right Now?

American Water Works Company Inc. (NYSE:AWK) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 43.84 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for AWK is at 0.22. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 15 who provided ratings for American Water Works Company Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $144.50, which is -$10.83 below the current price. AWK currently public float of 180.33M and currently shorts hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AWK was 708.62K shares.

AWK’s Market Performance

AWK stocks went down by -2.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 11.74% and a quarterly performance of 9.45%, while its annual performance rate touched 26.23%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 1.98% for American Water Works Company Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.51% for AWK stocks with a simple moving average of 15.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AWK

HSBC Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AWK reach a price target of $142. The rating they have provided for AWK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 28th, 2020.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to AWK, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on July 15th of the current year.

AWK Trading at 6.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AWK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +10.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AWK fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +27.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.03. In addition, American Water Works Company Inc. saw 25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AWK starting from Norton Cheryl, who sale 609 shares at the price of $143.78 back on Sep 02. After this action, Norton Cheryl now owns 9,442 shares of American Water Works Company Inc., valued at $87,562 using the latest closing price.

Duffy Maureen, the SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs of American Water Works Company Inc., sale 4,659 shares at $149.80 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Duffy Maureen is holding 16,947 shares at $697,918 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AWK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +33.35 for the present operating margin
  • +41.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Water Works Company Inc. stands at +17.20. The total capital return value is set at 7.99, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.39. Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on American Water Works Company Inc. (AWK), the company’s capital structure generated 155.97 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.93. Total debt to assets is 42.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 142.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 465.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.30. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.45 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

