Is Athira Pharma Inc. (ATHA) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) went up by 13.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.42. The company’s stock price has collected 22.06% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Lumen Bioscience Announces Appointment of Dr. Mark Litton to Board of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Athira Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ :ATHA) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Athira Pharma Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $42.50. ATHA currently public float of 29.03M and currently shorts hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ATHA was 370.39K shares.

ATHA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week stands at 9.69% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.41% for Athira Pharma Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 22.22% for ATHA stocks with a simple moving average of 22.21% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATHA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATHA stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ATHA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATHA in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $36 based on the research report published on October 13th of the current year 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATHA reach a price target of $51. The rating they have provided for ATHA stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to ATHA, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 13th of the current year.

ATHA Trading at 22.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATHA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 2.16% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.69%, as shares surge +24.09% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATHA rose by +22.06%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.27. In addition, Athira Pharma Inc. saw 21.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ATHA

The total capital return value is set at -616.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -584.15.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.

Quick Links