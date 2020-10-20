Search
Is Americold Realty Trust (COLD) a Keeper?

by Nicola Day

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) went down by -2.57% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $41.29. The company’s stock price has collected -7.16% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Americold Realty Trust Announces Upsize and Pricing of Forward Common Share Offering

Is It Worth Investing in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE :COLD) Right Now?

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 70.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Americold Realty Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $43.86, which is $7.5 above the current price. COLD currently public float of 202.86M and currently shorts hold a 2.91% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of COLD was 1.50M shares.

COLD’s Market Performance

COLD stocks went down by -7.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 2.71% and a quarterly performance of -4.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -4.70%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.19% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.30% for Americold Realty Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.36% for COLD stocks with a simple moving average of 2.83% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COLD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COLD stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for COLD by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for COLD in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $45 based on the research report published on August 13th of the current year 2020.

BofA/Merrill gave a rating of “Neutral” to COLD, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on February 24th of the current year.

COLD Trading at -3.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COLD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +3.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COLD fell by -7.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.89. In addition, Americold Realty Trust saw 3.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COLD starting from CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT, who sale 9,632 shares at the price of $38.80 back on Aug 14. After this action, CHAMBERS ROBERT SCOTT now owns 0 shares of Americold Realty Trust, valued at $373,673 using the latest closing price.

Stuver David Keith, the See Remarks of Americold Realty Trust, sale 10,294 shares at $39.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Stuver David Keith is holding 11,315 shares at $401,697 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COLD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.29 for the present operating margin
  • +17.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Americold Realty Trust stands at +2.70. The total capital return value is set at 2.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.63. Equity return is now at value 5.30, with 2.40 for asset returns.

Based on Americold Realty Trust (COLD), the company’s capital structure generated 105.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.31. Total debt to assets is 46.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 104.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 461.23M with total debt to EBITDA at 5.51. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.53.

Quick Links