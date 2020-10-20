Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $153.41. The company’s stock price has collected -5.99% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 4 hours ago that Wynn Resorts Announces New Appointment To Board Of Directors

Is It Worth Investing in Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ :WYNN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for WYNN is at 2.23. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $90.75, which is $25.89 above the current price. WYNN currently public float of 97.62M and currently shorts hold a 10.49% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of WYNN was 4.02M shares.

WYNN’s Market Performance

WYNN stocks went down by -5.99% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.33% and a quarterly performance of -12.02%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.87% for Wynn Resorts Limited. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for WYNN stocks with a simple moving average of -21.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WYNN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WYNN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for WYNN by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for WYNN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $81 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WYNN reach a price target of $75, previously predicting the price at $99. The rating they have provided for WYNN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 16th, 2020.

WYNN Trading at -12.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WYNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.64%, as shares sank -3.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WYNN fell by -5.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -50.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.52. In addition, Wynn Resorts Limited saw -49.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WYNN starting from Mulroy Patricia, who sale 400 shares at the price of $90.54 back on Aug 31. After this action, Mulroy Patricia now owns 7,697 shares of Wynn Resorts Limited, valued at $36,216 using the latest closing price.

Whittemore Ellen F, the EVP and General Counsel of Wynn Resorts Limited, sale 2,453 shares at $88.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Whittemore Ellen F is holding 25,059 shares at $217,630 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WYNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.83 for the present operating margin

+29.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Wynn Resorts Limited stands at +1.86. The total capital return value is set at 8.39, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.05. Equity return is now at value -80.80, with -7.90 for asset returns.

Based on Wynn Resorts Limited (WYNN), the company’s capital structure generated 608.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.88. Total debt to assets is 76.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 588.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.10.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -341.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 6.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.46, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.22 and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.44.