Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Under Armour Inc. (UAA)

by Melissa Arnold

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UAA) went up by 2.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $21.96. The company’s stock price has collected 4.16% of gains in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 09/09/20 that Under Armour stock falls after updated restructuring plan includes increased charges

Is It Worth Investing in Under Armour Inc. (NYSE :UAA) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for UAA is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 34 who provided ratings for Under Armour Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 26 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $10.61, which is -$2.76 below the current price. UAA currently public float of 382.04M and currently shorts hold a 5.22% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UAA was 7.30M shares.

UAA’s Market Performance

UAA stocks went up by 4.16% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.10% and a quarterly performance of 26.29%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.29% for Under Armour Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.41% for UAA stocks with a simple moving average of 10.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UAA

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UAA reach a price target of $11, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for UAA stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on August 03rd, 2020.

Pivotal Research Group gave a rating of “Hold” to UAA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

UAA Trading at 18.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UAA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -39.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.56%, as shares surge +24.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.36% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UAA rose by +4.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.03. In addition, Under Armour Inc. saw -38.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UAA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.06 for the present operating margin
  • +46.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Under Armour Inc. stands at +1.76. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.05. Equity return is now at value -37.70, with -14.20 for asset returns.

Based on Under Armour Inc. (UAA), the company’s capital structure generated 60.43 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.67. Total debt to assets is 26.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 34.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -95.14M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.55 and the total asset turnover is 1.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

