Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)

by Daisy Galbraith

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) went down by -0.59% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.88. The company’s stock price has collected -3.40% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/19/20 that Romeo Packs by Romeo Power: The First Battery Pack Family for Commercial Vehicles

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE :RMG) Right Now?

RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 193.21 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for RMG Acquisition Corp. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

RMG currently public float of 23.00M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of RMG was 406.89K shares.

RMG’s Market Performance

RMG stocks went down by -3.40% for the week, with a monthly drop of -5.10% and a quarterly performance of -2.01%, while its annual performance rate touched 5.13%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.90% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.57% for RMG Acquisition Corp.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.65% for RMG stocks with a simple moving average of 0.52% for the last 200 days.

RMG Trading at -2.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.90%, as shares sank -5.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.39% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RMG fell by -2.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.54. In addition, RMG Acquisition Corp. saw 2.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RMG starting from GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, who sale 375,100 shares at the price of $10.77 back on Oct 05. After this action, GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC now owns 2,218,395 shares of RMG Acquisition Corp., valued at $4,039,827 using the latest closing price.

GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC, the 10% Owner of RMG Acquisition Corp., sale 206,937 shares at $11.23 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC is holding 2,593,495 shares at $2,324,273 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RMG

The total capital return value is set at -0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.85. Equity return is now at value 0.70, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Previous articleRiding the Trend or Protecting Profits | VOXX International Corporation (VOXX)
Next articleHere’s How Your Trade NVFY Aggressively Right Now

Related Articles

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...

Latest Posts

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Callaway Golf Company (ELY)

Ethane Eddington - 0
Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went down by -0.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.33. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Here’s How Your Trade SciPlay Corporation (SCPL) Aggressively Right Now

Denise Gardner - 0
SciPlay Corporation (NASDAQ:SCPL) went down by -1.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.50. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links