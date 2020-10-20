Search
Is a Correction Looming Ahead for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC)

by Denise Gardner

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) went down by -2.32% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $224.99. The company’s stock price has collected -1.64% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/30/20 that Norfolk Southern to hold third-quarter 2020 earnings conference call October 28

Is It Worth Investing in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE :NSC) Right Now?

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 26.62 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for NSC is at 1.41. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 15 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for Norfolk Southern Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $232.21, which is $17.75 above the current price. NSC currently public float of 254.79M and currently shorts hold a 1.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NSC was 1.33M shares.

NSC’s Market Performance

NSC stocks went down by -1.64% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.33% and a quarterly performance of 14.15%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.46%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.29% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.44% for Norfolk Southern Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.10% for NSC stocks with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NSC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NSC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for NSC by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for NSC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $230 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NSC reach a price target of $221, previously predicting the price at $208. The rating they have provided for NSC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 08th, 2020.

The Benchmark Company gave a rating of “Buy” to NSC, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on September 25th of the current year.

NSC Trading at 0.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NSC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NSC fell by -1.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $216.02. In addition, Norfolk Southern Corporation saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NSC starting from Wheeler Michael Joseph, who sale 1,788 shares at the price of $210.51 back on Aug 11. After this action, Wheeler Michael Joseph now owns 11,058 shares of Norfolk Southern Corporation, valued at $376,383 using the latest closing price.

Squires James A, the Chairman, President and CEO of Norfolk Southern Corporation, sale 2,715 shares at $186.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Squires James A is holding 0 shares at $506,848 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NSC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +34.46 for the present operating margin
  • +34.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Norfolk Southern Corporation stands at +24.05. The total capital return value is set at 14.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.07. Equity return is now at value 13.90, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC), the company’s capital structure generated 85.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.15. Total debt to assets is 33.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.99. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 892.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

