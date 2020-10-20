Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49.

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 22.75M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.16% for the last 200 days.

EBC Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -2.14%. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +21.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72.

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.