Search
Home Business
Business

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC)

by Nicola Day

Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) went down by -0.17% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.49.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Eastern Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ :EBC) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Eastern Bankshares Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $14.50. Today, the average trading volume of EBC was 22.75M shares.

EBC’s Market Performance

The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for EBC stocks with a simple moving average of -1.16% for the last 200 days.

EBC Trading at -1.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.80% of loss for the given period.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBC fell by -2.14%. In addition, Eastern Bankshares Inc. saw -2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +28.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Eastern Bankshares Inc. stands at +21.68. The total capital return value is set at 9.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.72.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Eastern Bankshares Inc. (EBC), the company’s capital structure generated 14.71 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.82. Total debt to assets is 2.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.60.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Qorvo Inc. (QRVO)
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

Related Articles

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links