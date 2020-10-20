Search
Home Trending
Trending

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

by Nicola Day

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) went down by -2.28% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.02. The company’s stock price has collected -5.96% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/13/20 that Arbutus to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chat at H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ :ABUS) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for ABUS is at 3.00. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.00. ABUS currently public float of 60.15M and currently shorts hold a 5.24% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ABUS was 9.09M shares.

ABUS’s Market Performance

ABUS stocks went down by -5.96% for the week, with a monthly drop of -4.46% and a quarterly performance of 4.53%, while its annual performance rate touched 223.55%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.66% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.13% for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.57% for ABUS stocks with a simple moving average of 19.93% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABUS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABUS stocks, with JMP Securities repeating the rating for ABUS by listing it as a “Mkt Outperform.” The predicted price for ABUS in the upcoming period, according to JMP Securities is $8 based on the research report published on July 27th of the current year 2020.

ABUS Trading at -1.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABUS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares sank -0.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABUS fell by -5.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.11. In addition, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation saw 7.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABUS starting from McElhaugh Michael J., who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.01 back on Jul 23. After this action, McElhaugh Michael J. now owns 1,367,457 shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, valued at $100,200 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABUS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -1186.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation stands at -2557.36. The total capital return value is set at -48.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -104.22. Equity return is now at value 225.70, with -138.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 37.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.98 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.99.

Previous articleLooking Closely at the Growth Curve for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP)
Next articleVerastem Inc. (VSTM) Just Got Our Attention

Related Articles

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Trending

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Fitbit Inc. (FIT)

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.26. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links