Here’s How Your Trade VAR Aggressively Right Now

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) went down by -0.26% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $176.19. The company's stock price has collected -0.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE :VAR) Right Now?

Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 60.22 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VAR is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Varian Medical Systems Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $177.70, which is $6.16 above the current price. VAR currently public float of 90.65M and currently shorts hold a 5.17% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VAR was 1.59M shares.

VAR’s Market Performance

VAR stocks went down by -0.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -0.78% and a quarterly performance of 33.38%, while its annual performance rate touched 49.63%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 0.23% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 0.32% for Varian Medical Systems Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.27% for VAR stocks with a simple moving average of 24.90% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAR

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAR reach a price target of $177.50, previously predicting the price at $150. The rating they have provided for VAR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 06th, 2020.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to VAR, setting the target price at $177.50 in the report published on August 03rd of the current year.

VAR Trading at -0.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.23%, as shares sank -0.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAR fell by -0.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $171.91. In addition, Varian Medical Systems Inc. saw 20.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAR starting from KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, who sale 400 shares at the price of $172.01 back on Oct 14. After this action, KENNEDY KOLLEEN T now owns 27,118 shares of Varian Medical Systems Inc., valued at $68,805 using the latest closing price.

KENNEDY KOLLEEN T, the Pres. Proton Solutions, CGO of Varian Medical Systems Inc., sale 543 shares at $171.91 during a trade that took place back on Oct 08, which means that KENNEDY KOLLEEN T is holding 27,118 shares at $93,347 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.49 for the present operating margin

+43.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Varian Medical Systems Inc. stands at +9.05. The total capital return value is set at 26.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.41. Equity return is now at value 14.20, with 6.10 for asset returns.

Based on Varian Medical Systems Inc. (VAR), the company’s capital structure generated 23.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 111.10M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.71. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.