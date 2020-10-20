Search
Home Trending
Trending

Here’s How Your Trade NVFY Aggressively Right Now

by Ethane Eddington

Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) went up by 6.68% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.09. The company’s stock price has collected 14.12% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/26/20 that Nova LifeStyle’s Diamond Sofa to Complement Live Appointments with Virtual Tours at Las Vegas Market Summer 2020

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NASDAQ :NVFY) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for NVFY is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Nova LifeStyle Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

NVFY currently public float of 3.46M and currently shorts hold a 1.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of NVFY was 60.17K shares.

NVFY’s Market Performance

NVFY stocks went up by 14.12% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.69% and a quarterly performance of -4.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -25.19%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 12.30% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.93% for Nova LifeStyle Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.38% for NVFY stocks with a simple moving average of 34.96% for the last 200 days.

NVFY Trading at 29.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NVFY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.30%, as shares surge +32.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NVFY rose by +15.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.74. In addition, Nova LifeStyle Inc. saw 9.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NVFY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -26.37 for the present operating margin
  • +5.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Nova LifeStyle Inc. stands at -27.92. The total capital return value is set at -7.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.57.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Nova LifeStyle Inc. (NVFY), the company’s capital structure generated 4.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.92. Total debt to assets is 3.76, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.47. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 46.77.

Previous articleIs a Correction Looming Ahead for RMG Acquisition Corp. (RMG)
Next articleHere is How Warren Buffer Would Trade National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ)

Related Articles

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
View Post
Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
View Post
Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

United States Steel Corporation (X) Just Got Our Attention

Nicola Day - 0
United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) went down by -1.78% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $14.52. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Highlights from the Ratings and Financial Report for Winnebago Industries Inc. (WGO)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE:WGO) went up by 4.12% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.65. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more

Quick Links