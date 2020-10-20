Search
Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS)

by Melissa Arnold

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) went down by -1.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $177.15. The company’s stock price has collected -2.52% of loss in the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 14 hours ago that Holiday Delivery Crunch Starts Early This Year

Is It Worth Investing in United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE :UPS) Right Now?

United Parcel Service Inc. (NYSE:UPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 34.19 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UPS is at 1.01. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 11 analysts out of 26 who provided ratings for United Parcel Service Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $163.57, which is -$11.7 below the current price. UPS currently public float of 707.01M and currently shorts hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UPS was 4.17M shares.

UPS’s Market Performance

UPS stocks went down by -2.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 7.79% and a quarterly performance of 44.57%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 1.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.14% for United Parcel Service Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.63% for UPS stocks with a simple moving average of 43.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPS stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for UPS by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for UPS in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $190 based on the research report published on September 28th of the current year 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UPS reach a price target of $192, previously predicting the price at $147. The rating they have provided for UPS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 21st, 2020.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Sell” to UPS, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on September 03rd of the current year.

UPS Trading at 5.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +6.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPS fell by -2.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $169.89. In addition, United Parcel Service Inc. saw 47.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UPS starting from ABNEY DAVID P, who sale 1,264 shares at the price of $159.69 back on Aug 28. After this action, ABNEY DAVID P now owns 1,452 shares of United Parcel Service Inc., valued at $201,850 using the latest closing price.

ABNEY DAVID P, the Director of United Parcel Service Inc., sale 61,436 shares at $160.57 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that ABNEY DAVID P is holding 220,853 shares at $9,865,033 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +10.66 for the present operating margin
  • +21.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for United Parcel Service Inc. stands at +6.01. The total capital return value is set at 27.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.61. Equity return is now at value 106.20, with 7.50 for asset returns.

Based on United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS), the company’s capital structure generated 862.17 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.61. Total debt to assets is 48.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 741.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.91B with total debt to EBITDA at 2.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.27 and the total asset turnover is 1.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.

