Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE)

Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) went down by -2.82% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.00. The company’s stock price has collected -12.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Paramount Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2020 Results

Is It Worth Investing in Paramount Group Inc. (NYSE :PGRE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for PGRE is at 0.99. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 2 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Paramount Group Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $9.89, which is $3.62 above the current price. PGRE currently public float of 187.78M and currently shorts hold a 5.29% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of PGRE was 2.35M shares.

PGRE’s Market Performance

PGRE stocks went down by -12.10% for the week, with a monthly drop of -12.33% and a quarterly performance of -7.50%, while its annual performance rate touched -48.99%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.95% for Paramount Group Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -8.30% for PGRE stocks with a simple moving average of -28.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGRE

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGRE reach a price target of $7.25. The rating they have provided for PGRE stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on October 14th, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to PGRE, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 20th of the current year.

PGRE Trading at -10.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGRE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -7.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGRE fell by -12.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.11. In addition, Paramount Group Inc. saw -53.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGRE starting from Otto-Bernstein Katharina, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $9.75 back on Mar 13. After this action, Otto-Bernstein Katharina now owns 12,274,852 shares of Paramount Group Inc., valued at $1,072,500 using the latest closing price.

Otto-Bernstein Katharina, the Director of Paramount Group Inc., purchase 33,363 shares at $13.49 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27, which means that Otto-Bernstein Katharina is holding 12,164,852 shares at $450,067 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGRE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.89 for the present operating margin

+32.00 for the gross margin

The net margin for Paramount Group Inc. stands at -4.91. The total capital return value is set at 0.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.49. Equity return is now at value -1.20, with -0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Paramount Group Inc. (PGRE), the company’s capital structure generated 101.04 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 50.26. Total debt to assets is 43.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 176.61M with total debt to EBITDA at 9.30. When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.76 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.