Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI) Just Got Our Attention

Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI) went up by 2.03% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.74. The company’s stock price has collected -3.38% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/05/20 that Guardion Provides Update on Strategy, Business Plans and Initiatives

Is It Worth Investing in Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ :GHSI) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

GHSI currently public float of 84.89M and currently shorts hold a 1.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GHSI was 3.84M shares.

GHSI’s Market Performance

GHSI stocks went down by -3.38% for the week, with a monthly drop of -7.47% and a quarterly performance of -57.94%, while its annual performance rate touched -59.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.79% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.24% for Guardion Health Sciences Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.46% for GHSI stocks with a simple moving average of -45.55% for the last 200 days.

GHSI Trading at -23.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GHSI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.79%, as shares sank -16.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -49.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GHSI fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -42.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2109. In addition, Guardion Health Sciences Inc. saw -6.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GHSI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-989.37 for the present operating margin

+23.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardion Health Sciences Inc. stands at -1204.77. The total capital return value is set at -113.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -139.00. Equity return is now at value -81.70, with -74.30 for asset returns.

Based on Guardion Health Sciences Inc. (GHSI), the company’s capital structure generated 4.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.65. Total debt to assets is 4.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.61. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.45.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of -2.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 28.93.