EQT Corporation (EQT) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

by Denise Gardner

EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) went down by -0.34% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $17.97. The company’s stock price has collected -4.81% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/12/20 that EQT Corporation Schedules Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call for October 22, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corporation (NYSE :EQT) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for EQT is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 14 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for EQT Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $18.69, which is $3.73 above the current price. EQT currently public float of 252.65M and currently shorts hold a 6.16% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of EQT was 4.16M shares.

EQT’s Market Performance

EQT stocks went down by -4.81% for the week, with a monthly drop of -3.17% and a quarterly performance of 9.73%, while its annual performance rate touched 50.98%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.78% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 5.35% for EQT Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.29% for EQT stocks with a simple moving average of 24.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $16.50 based on the research report published on October 09th of the current year 2020.

EQT Trading at -2.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.78%, as shares sank -5.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.62% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT fell by -4.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.15. In addition, EQT Corporation saw 34.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Beebe Lydia I, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $12.86 back on May 12. After this action, Beebe Lydia I now owns 5,000 shares of EQT Corporation, valued at $12,860 using the latest closing price.

Beebe Lydia I, the Director of EQT Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Beebe Lydia I is holding 4,000 shares at $18,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +1.54 for the present operating margin
  • +8.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corporation stands at -32.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.37, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.91. Equity return is now at value -19.80, with -10.40 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corporation (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 54.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.44. Total debt to assets is 28.61, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.14.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.47M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.24. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.15, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.30.

Quick Links