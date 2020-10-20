Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) went up by 3.73% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected 4.52% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/08/20 that Viewpoint Creative Launches Service for Quarterly Earnings Report Videos, Just in Time for Q3 Reporting, Ahead of Fall and Winter Conferences

Is It Worth Investing in Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ :DLPN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for DLPN is at 1.08. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.90. DLPN currently public float of 24.29M and currently shorts hold a 0.21% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DLPN was 910.41K shares.

DLPN’s Market Performance

DLPN stocks went up by 4.52% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.36% and a quarterly performance of -25.82%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.61%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 7.45% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.96% for Dolphin Entertainment Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.26% for DLPN stocks with a simple moving average of 4.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLPN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for DLPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DLPN in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 03rd of the previous year 2019.

DLPN Trading at -3.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.45%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLPN rose by +4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6955. In addition, Dolphin Entertainment Inc. saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLPN starting from Famadas Nelson, who purchase 681 shares at the price of $0.73 back on Sep 08. After this action, Famadas Nelson now owns 2,669 shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., valued at $500 using the latest closing price.

Famadas Nelson, the Director of Dolphin Entertainment Inc., sale 5 shares at $0.87 during a trade that took place back on Aug 27, which means that Famadas Nelson is holding 1,988 shares at $4 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.06 for the present operating margin

+7.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dolphin Entertainment Inc. stands at -4.77. The total capital return value is set at -14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.50. Equity return is now at value -12.90, with -3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Dolphin Entertainment Inc. (DLPN), the company’s capital structure generated 204.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.19. Total debt to assets is 46.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.28, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.