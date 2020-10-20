Search
Denny’s Corporation (DENN) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) went up by 1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.21. The company’s stock price has collected -5.75% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Third Quarter Results and Conference Call on October 27, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ :DENN) Right Now?

Denny’s Corporation (NASDAQ:DENN) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 11.91 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for DENN is at 1.57. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 8 who provided ratings for Denny’s Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $13.00, which is $2.83 above the current price. DENN currently public float of 61.58M and currently shorts hold a 5.50% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of DENN was 1.44M shares.

DENN’s Market Performance

DENN stocks went down by -5.75% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.96% and a quarterly performance of 14.14%, while its annual performance rate touched -53.52%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.55% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.36% for Denny’s Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.16% for DENN stocks with a simple moving average of -16.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DENN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DENN stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for DENN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DENN in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $10 based on the research report published on July 13th of the current year 2020.

SunTrust, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DENN reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $12. The rating they have provided for DENN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2020.

SunTrust gave a rating of “Buy” to DENN, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on April 01st of the current year.

DENN Trading at -4.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DENN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares surge +4.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DENN fell by -5.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.31. In addition, Denny’s Corporation saw -48.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DENN starting from Dillon John William, who sale 8,900 shares at the price of $11.60 back on Sep 01. After this action, Dillon John William now owns 76,642 shares of Denny’s Corporation, valued at $103,206 using the latest closing price.

LAUDERBACK BRENDA J, the Director of Denny’s Corporation, sale 8,488 shares at $11.60 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that LAUDERBACK BRENDA J is holding 0 shares at $98,501 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DENN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.63 for the present operating margin
  • +26.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Denny’s Corporation stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 31.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch 52.21. Equity return is now at value -31.80, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -7.84M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 20.14 and the total asset turnover is 1.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.55.

