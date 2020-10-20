Search
Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO)?

by Denise Gardner

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) went up by 2.45% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $29.77. The company’s stock price has collected 3.35% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Halozyme Announces Expansion Of Collaboration And License Agreement With argenx For ENHANZE(R) Technology

Is It Worth Investing in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ :HALO) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for HALO is at 1.61. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 9 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.73, which is $3.27 above the current price. HALO currently public float of 131.67M and currently shorts hold a 11.11% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of HALO was 977.81K shares.

HALO’s Market Performance

HALO stocks went up by 3.35% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.20% and a quarterly performance of 4.32%, while its annual performance rate touched 93.12%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.97% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.27% for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 8.75% for HALO stocks with a simple moving average of 25.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HALO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HALO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for HALO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for HALO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $28 based on the research report published on September 14th of the current year 2020.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HALO reach a price target of $39. The rating they have provided for HALO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 01st, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to HALO, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on February 05th of the current year.

HALO Trading at 6.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HALO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +10.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HALO rose by +3.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.23. In addition, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. saw 66.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HALO starting from LaBarre Michael J., who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $26.91 back on Sep 21. After this action, LaBarre Michael J. now owns 158,800 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., valued at $322,884 using the latest closing price.

MATSUI CONNIE, the Director of Halozyme Therapeutics Inc., sale 32,000 shares at $27.06 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that MATSUI CONNIE is holding 216,753 shares at $865,792 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HALO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -18.70 for the present operating margin
  • +76.76 for the gross margin

The net margin for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stands at -36.86. The total capital return value is set at -8.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -19.05. Equity return is now at value -31.70, with -8.10 for asset returns.

Based on Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. (HALO), the company’s capital structure generated 438.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 81.44. Total debt to assets is 71.14, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 417.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.38 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.35.

