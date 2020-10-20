Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Corning Incorporated (GLW)?

by Daisy Galbraith

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) went down by -1.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $35.83. The company’s stock price has collected -0.09% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/07/20 that Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Corning Incorporated (NYSE :GLW) Right Now?

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 342.57 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for GLW is at 1.15. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for Corning Incorporated declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 7 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.83, which is -$1.77 below the current price. GLW currently public float of 759.21M and currently shorts hold a 2.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of GLW was 4.73M shares.

GLW’s Market Performance

GLW stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.66% and a quarterly performance of 18.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.97%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.47% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.47% for Corning Incorporated. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.28% for GLW stocks with a simple moving average of 28.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GLW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GLW stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for GLW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for GLW in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $36 based on the research report published on July 16th of the current year 2020.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GLW reach a price target of $22, previously predicting the price at $26. The rating they have provided for GLW stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 29th, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to GLW, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

GLW Trading at 5.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GLW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +10.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GLW fell by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.34. In addition, Corning Incorporated saw 18.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GLW starting from WEEKS WENDELL P, who sale 54,917 shares at the price of $32.47 back on Sep 17. After this action, WEEKS WENDELL P now owns 726,847 shares of Corning Incorporated, valued at $1,783,281 using the latest closing price.

Tripeny R Tony, the Exec. Vice President and CFO of Corning Incorporated, sale 21,685 shares at $33.07 during a trade that took place back on Sep 16, which means that Tripeny R Tony is holding 0 shares at $717,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GLW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +11.26 for the present operating margin
  • +32.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corning Incorporated stands at +8.35. The total capital return value is set at 6.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.70. Equity return is now at value 1.00, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Corning Incorporated (GLW), the company’s capital structure generated 63.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.00. Total debt to assets is 28.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.65.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 584.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.99, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.12.

Previous articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), Here is What We Found
Next articleWall Street Pummels IR After Recent Earnings Report

Related Articles

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...

Latest Posts

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
View Post
Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Altice USA Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Looking Closely at the Growth Curve for KAR Auction Services Inc. (KAR)

Denise Gardner - 0
KAR Auction Services Inc. (NYSE:KAR) went down by -3.83% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $26.63. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links