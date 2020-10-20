Search
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Melissa Arnold

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) went down by -1.58% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $75.32. The company’s stock price has collected -3.26% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Cognizant Ranks #19 on Forbes’ “World’s Best Employers” List

Is It Worth Investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ :CTSH) Right Now?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.41 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for CTSH is at 1.19. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 28 who provided ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $72.23, which is -$1.5 below the current price. CTSH currently public float of 540.98M and currently shorts hold a 1.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTSH was 2.91M shares.

CTSH’s Market Performance

CTSH stocks went down by -3.26% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.85% and a quarterly performance of 17.17%, while its annual performance rate touched 19.06%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.15% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.29% for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.30% for CTSH stocks with a simple moving average of 19.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTSH

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTSH reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $67. The rating they have provided for CTSH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 11th, 2020.

CTSH Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTSH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares surge +7.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTSH fell by -3.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.82. In addition, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation saw 16.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTSH starting from Telesmanic Robert, who sale 723 shares at the price of $73.54 back on Oct 15. After this action, Telesmanic Robert now owns 9,786 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, valued at $53,168 using the latest closing price.

SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR, the President, North America of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, sale 10,000 shares at $72.00 during a trade that took place back on Oct 07, which means that SINHA DHARMENDRA KUMAR is holding 18,016 shares at $720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTSH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.58 for the present operating margin
  • +33.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation stands at +10.98. The total capital return value is set at 22.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.95. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), the company’s capital structure generated 15.52 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.44. Total debt to assets is 10.56, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 688.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.89 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.55.

