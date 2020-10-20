Can Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD) Remain Competitive?

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) went up by 5.07% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.98. The company’s stock price has collected 1.20% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Viemed Healthcare Announces Date and Time for Conference Call

Is It Worth Investing in Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ :VMD) Right Now?

Viemed Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 37.04 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for Viemed Healthcare Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.71. VMD currently public float of 34.84M and currently shorts hold a 3.23% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VMD was 212.19K shares.

VMD’s Market Performance

VMD stocks went up by 1.20% for the week, with a monthly drop of -2.22% and a quarterly performance of -11.05%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.66%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.22% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.94% for Viemed Healthcare Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.03% for VMD stocks with a simple moving average of 25.96% for the last 200 days.

VMD Trading at 1.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.22%, as shares surge +7.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VMD rose by +7.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.80. In addition, Viemed Healthcare Inc. saw 49.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.35 for the present operating margin

+68.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viemed Healthcare Inc. stands at +10.62. The total capital return value is set at 17.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 19.03.

Based on Viemed Healthcare Inc. (VMD), the company’s capital structure generated 44.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.87. Total debt to assets is 23.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.88.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 13.98M with total debt to EBITDA at 1.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.88 and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.07.