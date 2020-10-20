Can Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Remain Competitive?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.67, which is -$3.35 below the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 998.16K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.72% and a quarterly performance of 31.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.01% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

ENTG Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.15. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 61.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from OLSON PAUL L H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Sep 15. After this action, OLSON PAUL L H now owns 36,740 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $68,010 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 14,723 shares at $71.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Shaner William James is holding 28,949 shares at $1,048,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.54 for the present operating margin

+40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 39.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 128.57M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.