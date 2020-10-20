Search
Home Hot Stocks
Hot Stocks

Can Entegris Inc. (ENTG) Remain Competitive?

by Denise Gardner

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $85.14. The company’s stock price has collected -3.10% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/14/20 that Entegris Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ :ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 48.60 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for ENTG is at 1.29. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 6 analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Entegris Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $77.67, which is -$3.35 below the current price. ENTG currently public float of 133.74M and currently shorts hold a 2.60% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ENTG was 998.16K shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG stocks went down by -3.10% for the week, with a monthly jump of 21.72% and a quarterly performance of 31.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 66.35%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.87% for Entegris Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.01% for ENTG stocks with a simple moving average of 35.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $50, previously predicting the price at $61. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 23rd, 2020.

ENTG Trading at 13.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +21.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -3.10%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.15. In addition, Entegris Inc. saw 61.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from OLSON PAUL L H, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $68.01 back on Sep 15. After this action, OLSON PAUL L H now owns 36,740 shares of Entegris Inc., valued at $68,010 using the latest closing price.

Shaner William James, the SVP & GM, AMH of Entegris Inc., sale 14,723 shares at $71.22 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Shaner William James is holding 28,949 shares at $1,048,498 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +15.54 for the present operating margin
  • +40.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc. stands at +16.02. The total capital return value is set at 12.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.47. Equity return is now at value 19.40, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Entegris Inc. (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 84.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.93. Total debt to assets is 39.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 83.74. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 128.57M with total debt to EBITDA at 2.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.97 and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Raytheon Technologies Corporation?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of L Brands Inc. (LB), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Altice USA Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links