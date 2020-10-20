Search
Home Business
Business

Can Corteva Inc. (CTVA) Remain Competitive?

by Melissa Arnold

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) went down by -1.64% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $34.41. The company’s stock price has collected -0.21% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 09/10/20 that Corteva to Participate in 33rd Annual Credit Suisse Basic Materials Virtual Conference

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Corteva Inc. (NYSE :CTVA) Right Now?

Corteva Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 53.80 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 24 who provided ratings for Corteva Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 2 rated the stock as “overweight,” 10 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $32.19, which is -$1.91 below the current price. CTVA currently public float of 747.94M and currently shorts hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CTVA was 4.57M shares.

CTVA’s Market Performance

CTVA stocks went down by -0.21% for the week, with a monthly jump of 15.63% and a quarterly performance of 18.24%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.56% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.81% for Corteva Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.93% for CTVA stocks with a simple moving average of 21.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTVA stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for CTVA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTVA in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $40 based on the research report published on October 19th of the current year 2020.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Overweight” to CTVA, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on August 11th of the current year.

CTVA Trading at 14.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +18.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTVA fell by -0.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.76. In addition, Corteva Inc. saw 13.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTVA starting from PAGE GREGORY R, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $25.30 back on Aug 10. After this action, PAGE GREGORY R now owns 35,758 shares of Corteva Inc., valued at $126,500 using the latest closing price.

GAJARIA RAJAN, the EVP, Business Platforms of Corteva Inc., purchase 2,010 shares at $25.20 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that GAJARIA RAJAN is holding 60,462 shares at $50,652 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +4.25 for the present operating margin
  • +34.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corteva Inc. stands at -2.08. The total capital return value is set at 1.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.57. Equity return is now at value 2.10, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Corteva Inc. (CTVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.75. Total debt to assets is 1.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.23. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.16.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.26B with total debt to EBITDA at 0.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.51, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.

Previous articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Dollar General Corporation?
Next articleWe Analyzed the Future Direction of Berry Global Group Inc. (BERY), Here is What We Found

Related Articles

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Altice USA Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links