Search
Home Trending
Trending

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

by Ethane Eddington

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) went up by 0.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.24. The company’s stock price has collected -0.94% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 10/07/20 that Here Are 10 Reasons You Should Love Bank Stocks

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE :CADE) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CADE is at 2.03. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 5 analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Cadence Bancorporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 4 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $11.11, which is $0.61 above the current price. CADE currently public float of 121.73M and currently shorts hold a 3.70% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CADE was 1.44M shares.

CADE’s Market Performance

CADE stocks went down by -0.94% for the week, with a monthly jump of 17.85% and a quarterly performance of 25.90%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.78%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.75% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 4.90% for Cadence Bancorporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 11.42% for CADE stocks with a simple moving average of 7.00% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CADE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CADE stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for CADE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CADE in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $13 based on the research report published on August 19th of the current year 2020.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CADE reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for CADE stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 14th, 2020.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to CADE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 17th of the current year.

CADE Trading at 12.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CADE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares surge +26.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.18% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CADE fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.53. In addition, Cadence Bancorporation saw -42.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CADE starting from Waller Kathy N, who purchase 1,738 shares at the price of $8.99 back on Sep 15. After this action, Waller Kathy N now owns 96,771 shares of Cadence Bancorporation, valued at $15,619 using the latest closing price.

HARRISON WILLIAM B JR, the Director of Cadence Bancorporation, purchase 3,894 shares at $8.99 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that HARRISON WILLIAM B JR is holding 112,813 shares at $34,995 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CADE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +29.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cadence Bancorporation stands at +21.07. The total capital return value is set at 11.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.37. Equity return is now at value -15.80, with -2.00 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Cadence Bancorporation (CADE), the company’s capital structure generated 18.27 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.45. Total debt to assets is 2.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 15.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 88.73.

Previous articleMatch Group Inc. (MTCH) Downgrade Issued by Wall Street Gurus
Next articleWhy PPD Inc. (PPD)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Related Articles

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Trending

Wall Street Pummels Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) After Recent Earnings Report

Ethane Eddington - 0
Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) went up by 2.61% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $9.25. The company’s stock...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
View Post
Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
View Post
Trending

Nordstrom Inc. (JWN): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Denise Gardner - 0
Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) went up by 1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.37. The company’s stock price...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM)?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Chimera Investment Corporation (NYSE:CIM) went up by 0.36% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $22.99. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (ITCI) a Keeper?

Ethane Eddington - 0
Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) went down by -1.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.56. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: Sabre Corporation (SABR)

Denise Gardner - 0
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) went up by 5.23% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.86. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Wall Street Pummels NEM After Recent Earnings Report

Nicola Day - 0
Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) went down by -1.53% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $72.22. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Altice USA Inc.?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Altice USA Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) went down by -1.50% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.78. The company’s stock...
Read more

Business

Business

Can Macy’s Inc. (M) Remain Competitive?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Macy's Inc. (NYSE:M) went up by 3.93% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $18.57. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Enable Midstream Partners LP (ENBL) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Nicola Day - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:ENBL) went up by 3.96% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $11.01. The company’s...
Read more
Business

We Analyzed the Future Direction of SITE Centers Corp. (SITC), Here is What We Found

Denise Gardner - 0
SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) went down by -1.51% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Is Valvoline Inc. (VVV) a Keeper?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) went down by -1.47% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.90. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Business

Why Simon Property Group Inc. (SPG) Is in Such attractive Condition

Nicola Day - 0
Simon Property Group Inc. (NYSE:SPG) went down by -1.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $158.40. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), Here is What We Found

Nicola Day - 0
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) went up by 1.67% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $92.81. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Why Red Rock Resorts Inc. (RRR)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Red Rock Resorts Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) went up by 1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.91. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Globalstar Inc. (GSAT)?

Melissa Arnold - 0
Globalstar Inc. (AMEX:GSAT) went down by -1.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.60. The company’s stock price...
Read more
Companies

Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (AHT): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Nicola Day - 0
Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc. (NYSE:AHT) went down by -1.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $30.80. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

STORE Capital Corporation (STOR) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Daisy Galbraith - 0
STORE Capital Corporation (NYSE:STOR) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $40.96. The company’s stock...
Read more

Quick Links