Buy or Sell ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

by Ethane Eddington

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) went down by -2.90% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $43.04. The company’s stock price has collected -4.22% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 7 hours ago that Over 7 Million Total Viewers Tuned In to BET’s Winning Line Up of Tyler Perry’s Trifecta of Original Series “House of Payne,” “Assisted Living” and the Return of “Sistas” Premieres and Encores L+3

Is It Worth Investing in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ :VIAC) Right Now?

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.94 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for VIAC is at 1.76. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 12 analysts out of 27 who provided ratings for ViacomCBS Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 14 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $29.79, which is $0.78 above the current price. VIAC currently public float of 551.22M and currently shorts hold a 19.08% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VIAC was 9.33M shares.

VIAC’s Market Performance

VIAC stocks went down by -4.22% for the week, with a monthly drop of -10.05% and a quarterly performance of 10.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -26.18%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.01% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.41% for ViacomCBS Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.05% for VIAC stocks with a simple moving average of 8.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIAC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIAC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VIAC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for VIAC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $36 based on the research report published on October 15th of the current year 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIAC reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for VIAC stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on October 01st, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to VIAC, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on August 27th of the current year.

VIAC Trading at -3.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -36.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.01%, as shares sank -6.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIAC fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $28.48. In addition, ViacomCBS Inc. saw -35.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIAC starting from GRIEGO LINDA M, who sale 18,075 shares at the price of $28.49 back on Jun 08. After this action, GRIEGO LINDA M now owns 32,774 shares of ViacomCBS Inc., valued at $514,940 using the latest closing price.

PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E, the Director of ViacomCBS Inc., purchase 16,025 shares at $12.42 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that PHILLIPS JR CHARLES E is holding 65,449 shares at $199,031 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIAC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +16.18 for the present operating margin
  • +36.48 for the gross margin

The net margin for ViacomCBS Inc. stands at +11.76. The total capital return value is set at 18.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.41. Equity return is now at value 20.20, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on ViacomCBS Inc. (VIAC), the company’s capital structure generated 158.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.30. Total debt to assets is 42.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 150.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.57B with total debt to EBITDA at 1.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.32.

