Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ:ANCN) went up by 61.40% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.49. The company’s stock price has collected 0.72% of gains in the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ :ANCN) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $1.00. ANCN currently public float of 3.08M and currently shorts hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of ANCN was 76.17K shares.

ANCN’s Market Performance

ANCN stocks went up by 0.72% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.54% and a quarterly performance of 12.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -50.00%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 8.64% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.59% for Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 64.00% for ANCN stocks with a simple moving average of 69.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANCN

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to ANCN, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on May 29th of the previous year.

ANCN Trading at 72.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.64%, as shares surge +52.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANCN rose by +43.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.1490. In addition, Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd saw -18.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ANCN

The total capital return value is set at -262.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -374.20.

Based on Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd (ANCN), the company’s capital structure generated 7.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.96. Total debt to assets is 5.65, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.52.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.42.