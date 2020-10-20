Search
Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Daisy Galbraith

Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRH) went down by -1.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.30. The company’s stock price has collected 12.98% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Callon Petroleum, Ameri Holdings, Lennar Corp, Nio Inc, or Norwegian Cruise Line?

Is It Worth Investing in Ameri Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ :AMRH) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AMRH is at 1.59. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Ameri Holdings Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $12.50. AMRH currently public float of 5.05M and currently shorts hold a 0.35% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AMRH was 461.30K shares.

AMRH’s Market Performance

AMRH stocks went up by 12.98% for the week, with a monthly jump of 29.82% and a quarterly performance of -23.32%, while its annual performance rate touched -58.43%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 11.16% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 12.85% for Ameri Holdings Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.06% for AMRH stocks with a simple moving average of 4.96% for the last 200 days.

AMRH Trading at 9.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMRH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.16%, as shares surge +32.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMRH rose by +10.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2755. In addition, Ameri Holdings Inc. saw -34.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AMRH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -15.85 for the present operating margin
  • +14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ameri Holdings Inc. stands at -14.04. The total capital return value is set at -40.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch -52.42. Equity return is now at value -53.50, with -23.50 for asset returns.

Based on Ameri Holdings Inc. (AMRH), the company’s capital structure generated 45.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.60 and the total asset turnover is 1.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Quick Links