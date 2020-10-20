Search
A Lesson to Learn: Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS)

by Nicola Day

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) went up by 95.56% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.65. The company’s stock price has collected 69.56% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/21/20 that Marine Petroleum Trust Announces Third Quarter Cash Distribution

Is It Worth Investing in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ :MARPS) Right Now?

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.33 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for MARPS is at 1.45. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

MARPS currently public float of 1.61M and currently shorts hold a 0.18% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of MARPS was 140.44K shares.

MARPS’s Market Performance

MARPS stocks went up by 69.56% for the week, with a monthly jump of 160.59% and a quarterly performance of 134.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 107.60%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 70.41% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 33.09% for Marine Petroleum Trust. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 121.53% for MARPS stocks with a simple moving average of 149.07% for the last 200 days.

MARPS Trading at 125.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 33.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 70.41%, as shares surge +158.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +104.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARPS rose by +69.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +134.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.12. In addition, Marine Petroleum Trust saw 134.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MARPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +72.84 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Marine Petroleum Trust stands at +72.84. The total capital return value is set at 60.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 60.24. Equity return is now at value 60.70, with 60.70 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 281.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.83.

