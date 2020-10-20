A Lesson to Learn: Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) went up by 0.77% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $0.58. The company’s stock price has collected 10.40% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/01/20 that Golden Minerals Drills 30.3m Grading 3.1 g/t Au at the Rodeo Gold Project

Is It Worth Investing in Golden Minerals Company (AMEX :AUMN) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for AUMN is at 1.18. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 3 analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Golden Minerals Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $0.98. AUMN currently public float of 105.60M and currently shorts hold a 6.42% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of AUMN was 2.10M shares.

AUMN’s Market Performance

AUMN stocks went up by 10.40% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.32% and a quarterly performance of -13.89%, while its annual performance rate touched 111.62%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.88% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.65% for Golden Minerals Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 10.86% for AUMN stocks with a simple moving average of 38.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AUMN stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for AUMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AUMN in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $0.40 based on the research report published on July 17th of the previous year 2015.

ROTH Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUMN reach a price target of $1.15, previously predicting the price at $1.30. The rating they have provided for AUMN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 09th, 2014.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to AUMN, setting the target price at $1.80 in the report published on August 25th of the previous year.

AUMN Trading at 8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.88%, as shares surge +11.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUMN rose by +10.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.4296. In addition, Golden Minerals Company saw 52.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUMN starting from VOGELS ROBERT P, who purchase 52,998 shares at the price of $0.22 back on Apr 28. After this action, VOGELS ROBERT P now owns 333,301 shares of Golden Minerals Company, valued at $11,819 using the latest closing price.

Rehn Warren, the President and CEO of Golden Minerals Company, purchase 14,000 shares at $0.22 during a trade that took place back on Apr 27, which means that Rehn Warren is holding 500,000 shares at $3,122 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-107.19 for the present operating margin

-1.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Minerals Company stands at -69.68. The total capital return value is set at -124.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -81.37. Equity return is now at value -143.20, with -53.90 for asset returns.

Based on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), the company’s capital structure generated 2.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.47, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.