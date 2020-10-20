Search
A Lesson to Learn: Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (CBLI)

by Nicola Day

Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) went up by 88.02% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $5.00. The company’s stock price has collected 0.46% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 min ago that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Regarding Whether the Merger of Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. with Cytocom, Inc. is Fair to CBLI Shareholders

Is It Worth Investing in Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (NASDAQ :CBLI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for CBLI is at 0.86. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 0 analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 1 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $40.00, which is -$2.08 below the current price. CBLI currently public float of 5.67M and currently shorts hold a 3.04% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CBLI was 236.73K shares.

CBLI’s Market Performance

CBLI stocks went up by 0.46% for the week, with a monthly jump of 3.33% and a quarterly performance of -20.51%, while its annual performance rate touched 176.37%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.44% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 6.32% for Cleveland BioLabs Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 96.21% for CBLI stocks with a simple moving average of 97.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CBLI

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CBLI reach a price target of $4. The rating they have provided for CBLI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2013.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to CBLI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

CBLI Trading at 90.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CBLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.44%, as shares surge +122.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +59.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CBLI rose by +111.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +706.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.21. In addition, Cleveland BioLabs Inc. saw 260.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CBLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • -212.03 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cleveland BioLabs Inc. stands at -237.73. Equity return is now at value 61.30, with -82.90 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 3.53 and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Quick Links