Search
Home Business
Business

Why Unum Group (UNM) Is in Such attractive Condition

by Nicola Day

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) went down by -0.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.32. The company’s stock price has collected -0.43% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/16/20 that Unum Group declares quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share of its common stock

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Unum Group (NYSE :UNM) Right Now?

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 3.97 x from its present earnings ratio. Plus, the 36-month beta value for UNM is at 1.74. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 11 who provided ratings for Unum Group declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 8 rated it as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $20.70, which is $2.05 above the current price. UNM currently public float of 201.96M and currently shorts hold a 3.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of UNM was 2.24M shares.

UNM’s Market Performance

UNM stocks went down by -0.43% for the week, with a monthly jump of 0.21% and a quarterly performance of 9.13%, while its annual performance rate touched -33.51%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.94% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.78% for Unum Group. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.14% for UNM stocks with a simple moving average of -2.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNM

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNM reach a price target of $18, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for UNM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 11th, 2020.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to UNM, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on July 10th of the previous year.

UNM Trading at 2.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares surge +2.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNM fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.76. In addition, Unum Group saw -36.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNM starting from Pyne Christopher W, who sale 2,550 shares at the price of $19.39 back on Sep 04. After this action, Pyne Christopher W now owns 47,585 shares of Unum Group, valued at $49,447 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.22 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Unum Group stands at +9.17. The total capital return value is set at 12.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 8.96. Equity return is now at value 9.70, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Unum Group (UNM), the company’s capital structure generated 34.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.67. Total debt to assets is 5.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.26. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Perspecta Inc. (PRSP)
Next articleMitek Systems Inc. (MITK) upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Denise Gardner - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Nicola Day - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade TWO Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links