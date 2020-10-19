Search
Home Trending
Trending

Why Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) Is in Such Horrid Condition

by Ethane Eddington

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) went up by 0.49% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $33.47. The company’s stock price has collected 1.64% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Carrier Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE :CARR) Right Now?

Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR) scored a price-to-earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 18.44 x from its present earnings ratio. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 8 analysts out of 18 who provided ratings for Carrier Global Corporation declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 9 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $34.27, which is $0.45 above the current price. CARR currently public float of 866.07M and currently shorts hold a 0.68% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of CARR was 4.54M shares.

CARR’s Market Performance

CARR stocks went up by 1.64% for the week, with a monthly jump of 6.85% and a quarterly performance of 24.04%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.80% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.03% for Carrier Global Corporation. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.95% for CARR stocks with a simple moving average of 39.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CARR stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for CARR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CARR in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $45 based on the research report published on October 16th of the current year 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CARR reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for CARR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 13th, 2020.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to CARR, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on September 21st of the current year.

CARR Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.80%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CARR rose by +1.64%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.31. In addition, Carrier Global Corporation saw 173.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CARR starting from O’Connor Kevin J., who sale 7 shares at the price of $19.99 back on May 27. After this action, O’Connor Kevin J. now owns 0 shares of Carrier Global Corporation, valued at $149 using the latest closing price.

GREISCH JOHN J, the Director of Carrier Global Corporation, purchase 35,000 shares at $17.44 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that GREISCH JOHN J is holding 35,417 shares at $610,316 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CARR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +13.84 for the present operating margin
  • +29.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Carrier Global Corporation stands at +11.37. The total capital return value is set at 17.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.63.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on Carrier Global Corporation (CARR), the company’s capital structure generated 8.22 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.59. Total debt to assets is 5.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 474.00M with total debt to EBITDA at 0.11. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.

Previous articleA Lesson to Learn: Lennar Corporation (LEN)
Next articleA Lesson to Learn: DPW Holdings Inc. (DPW)

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Denise Gardner - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Nicola Day - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade TWO Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links