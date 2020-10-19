Wall Street Pummels OMI After Recent Earnings Report

Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE:OMI) went down by -2.85% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $27.75. The company’s stock price has collected -1.90% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that Owens & Minor Will Report Third Quarter Financial Results on Monday, November 2, 2020

Is It Worth Investing in Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE :OMI) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for OMI is at 0.31. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 1 analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Owens & Minor Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 3 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $21.50, which is -$3.94 below the current price. OMI currently public float of 61.22M and currently shorts hold a 12.43% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of OMI was 3.34M shares.

OMI’s Market Performance

OMI stocks went down by -1.90% for the week, with a monthly jump of 76.52% and a quarterly performance of 225.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 254.73%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 4.24% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 8.30% for Owens & Minor Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 15.68% for OMI stocks with a simple moving average of 152.53% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OMI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for OMI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for OMI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $20 based on the research report published on September 25th of the current year 2020.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMI reach a price target of $14, previously predicting the price at $8. The rating they have provided for OMI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 21st, 2020.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to OMI, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on July 21st of the current year.

OMI Trading at 39.41% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.24%, as shares surge +80.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +95.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMI fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +400.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.93. In addition, Owens & Minor Inc. saw 400.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMI starting from Riordan Michael C, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $13.67 back on Aug 10. After this action, Riordan Michael C now owns 20,000 shares of Owens & Minor Inc., valued at $273,450 using the latest closing price.

Henkel Robert J, the Director of Owens & Minor Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $12.96 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Henkel Robert J is holding 20,000 shares at $129,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.14 for the present operating margin

+11.20 for the gross margin

The net margin for Owens & Minor Inc. stands at -0.25. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.06. Equity return is now at value -23.70, with -3.00 for asset returns.

Based on Owens & Minor Inc. (OMI), the company’s capital structure generated 358.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.20. Total debt to assets is 45.51, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 351.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 76.67.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 52.56M with total debt to EBITDA at 7.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.96 and the total asset turnover is 2.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.70.