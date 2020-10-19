VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went down by -2.04% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.93. The company’s stock price has collected -2.37% of loss in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/15/20 that VBI Vaccines to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) Mini-Conference

Is It Worth Investing in VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ :VBIV) Right Now?

Opinions of the stock are interesting as 4 analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 0 rated it as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $6.75. VBIV currently public float of 150.88M and currently shorts hold a 24.74% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of VBIV was 12.33M shares.

VBIV’s Market Performance

VBIV stocks went down by -2.37% for the week, with a monthly drop of -23.40% and a quarterly performance of -52.04%, while its annual performance rate touched 433.93%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 6.71% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 7.95% for VBI Vaccines Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.84% for VBIV stocks with a simple moving average of 20.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VBIV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VBIV by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for VBIV in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $9 based on the research report published on August 27th of the current year 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBIV reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for VBIV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 16th, 2019.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to VBIV, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

VBIV Trading at -15.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.71%, as shares sank -19.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +114.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.96. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw 108.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBIV starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who purchase 9,090,909 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Apr 24. After this action, PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC now owns 55,042,456 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $10,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VBIV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2075.96 for the present operating margin

-310.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -2467.94. The total capital return value is set at -42.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.78.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.59. Total debt to assets is 13.34, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.93. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterrpise to sales, we see a ratio of 61.65, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 17.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.