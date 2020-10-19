Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Twitter Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) went down by -0.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $48.65. The company’s stock price has collected -0.20% of loss in the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported 5 hours ago that Twitter blocks post by Trump coronavirus adviser claiming masks are ineffective

Is It Worth Investing in Twitter Inc. (NYSE :TWTR) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for TWTR is at 0.83. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 10 analysts out of 41 who provided ratings for Twitter Inc. declared the stock was a “buy,” while 0 rated the stock as “overweight,” 26 rated it as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $39.71, which is -$7.32 below the current price. TWTR currently public float of 762.31M and currently shorts hold a 3.81% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of TWTR was 16.93M shares.

TWTR’s Market Performance

TWTR stocks went down by -0.20% for the week, with a monthly jump of 16.42% and a quarterly performance of 23.61%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.65%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 3.43% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 3.52% for Twitter Inc.. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.88% for TWTR stocks with a simple moving average of 33.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TWTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TWTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for TWTR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TWTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $56 based on the research report published on October 12th of the current year 2020.

Pivotal Research Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TWTR reach a price target of $59.75, previously predicting the price at $36. The rating they have provided for TWTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 23rd, 2020.

TWTR Trading at 10.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TWTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.54% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TWTR fell by -0.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.25. In addition, Twitter Inc. saw 42.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TWTR starting from SEGAL NED D., who sale 7,000 shares at the price of $48.10 back on Oct 13. After this action, SEGAL NED D. now owns 670,161 shares of Twitter Inc., valued at $336,700 using the latest closing price.

Montano Michael, the Engineering Lead of Twitter Inc., sale 1,750 shares at $39.33 during a trade that took place back on Sep 21, which means that Montano Michael is holding 696,963 shares at $68,828 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TWTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.59 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Twitter Inc. stands at +42.37. The total capital return value is set at 3.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.38. Equity return is now at value -14.70, with -9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Twitter Inc. (TWTR), the company’s capital structure generated 37.78 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.42. Total debt to assets is 25.89, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.82. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 26.00.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -150.09M with total debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.17 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.15.