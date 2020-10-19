Search
Home Business
Business

The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

by Ethane Eddington

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) went down by -0.43% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $36.37. The company’s stock price has collected 3.38% of gains in the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 10/06/20 that Lacklustre Pandemic Love Life? KD Says Send Noods

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Is It Worth Investing in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ :KHC) Right Now?

Plus, the 36-month beta value for KHC is at 1.05. Opinions of the stock are interesting as 7 analysts out of 22 who provided ratings for The Kraft Heinz Company declared the stock was a “buy,” while 1 rated the stock as “overweight,” 12 rated it as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price from analysts is $36.00, which is $3.79 above the current price. KHC currently public float of 317.59M and currently shorts hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. Today, the average trading volume of KHC was 6.23M shares.

KHC’s Market Performance

KHC stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with a monthly jump of 4.96% and a quarterly performance of -5.74%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week stands at 2.59% while the volatility levels for the past 30 days are set at 2.26% for The Kraft Heinz Company. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.63% for KHC stocks with a simple moving average of 6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KHC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KHC stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for KHC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for KHC in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $34 based on the research report published on September 16th of the current year 2020.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KHC reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for KHC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 10th, 2020.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to KHC, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on July 29th of the current year.

KHC Trading at -1.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares surge +8.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KHC rose by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.57. In addition, The Kraft Heinz Company saw 0.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for KHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

  • +20.04 for the present operating margin
  • +32.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Kraft Heinz Company stands at +7.75. The total capital return value is set at 6.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.38. Equity return is now at value -0.40, with -0.20 for asset returns.

Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now. 

Based on The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC), the company’s capital structure generated 57.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.63. Total debt to assets is 29.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.54. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.19.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.79B with total debt to EBITDA at 4.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Previous articleIs Xilinx Inc. (XLNX) a Keeper?
Next articleIs There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Healthpeak Properties Inc.?

Related Articles

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...

Latest Posts

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
View Post
Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
View Post
Trending

We Analyzed the Future Direction of Mueller Water Products Inc. (MWA), Here is What We Found

Ethane Eddington - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. (NYSE:MWA) went down by -0.09% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $12.71. The company’s...
View Post
Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
View Post
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
View Post

Hot Stocks

Hot Stocks

Can Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN) Remain Competitive?

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) went up by 3.08% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $2.45. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Why Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (OUT)’s Most Recent Report Reveals Some Hints About Its Future

Ethane Eddington - 0
Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) went down by -2.41% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $31.20. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

A Lesson to Learn: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (CHRW)

Denise Gardner - 0
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) went down by -4.65% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $106.75. The company’s...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Here’s Our Rant About Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Melissa Arnold - 0
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE:RAD) went down by -1.60% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $23.88. The company’s stock...
Read more
Hot Stocks

Riding the Trend or Protecting Profits | Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (BGFV)

Nicola Day - 0
Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) went up by 4.14% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $8.86. The...
Read more

Business

Business

Daily High to Daily Low: Is It Safe to Buy Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (EW)?

Denise Gardner - 0
Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) went up by 0.01% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $87.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Plains GP Holdings L.P. (PAGP): Skating on Thin Ice? We Know the Answer

Melissa Arnold - 0
Plains GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) went down by -2.15% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $20.33. The company’s...
Read more
Business

Evofem Biosciences Inc. (EVFM) Upgraded Issued by Wall Street Gurus

Nicola Day - 0
Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) went down by -0.35% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $7.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) and the Battle of Fundamentals vs. Technicals

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) went up by 2.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $10.57. The company’s stock...
Read more
Business

Here’s How Your Trade TWO Aggressively Right Now

Ethane Eddington - 0
Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) went down by -1.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $15.85. The company’s...
Read more

Companies

Companies

Wall Street Pummels NYMT After Recent Earnings Report

Melissa Arnold - 0
New York Mortgage Trust Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) went down by -0.38% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $6.47. The...
Read more
Companies

Is There a Dimmer Outlook Ahead for Best Buy Co. Inc.?

Nicola Day - 0
Best Buy Co. Inc. (NYSE:BBY) went down by -1.00% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $120.74. The company’s...
Read more
Companies

Waste Management Inc. (WM) Reveals an Earnings Mystery

Daisy Galbraith - 0
Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) went up by 0.52% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $126.79. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Buy or Sell Beyond Meat Inc. (BYND) Stock Now | Don’t Try to Be a Top Gun

Ethane Eddington - 0
Beyond Meat Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) went down by -0.69% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $197.50. The company’s stock...
Read more
Companies

Here is How Warren Buffer Would Trade Phunware Inc. (PHUN)

Denise Gardner - 0
Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) went down by -7.48% from its latest closing price compared to the recent 1-year high of $3.00. The company’s stock price...
Read more

Quick Links